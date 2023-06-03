Analysts Set Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) PT at $97.60

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Crown Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Crown stock opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Crown has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $110.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.65.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Crown by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Crown by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Articles

