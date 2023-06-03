Analysts Set Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Target Price at $119.00

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

DROOF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 91 ($1.12) to GBX 88 ($1.09) in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 105 ($1.30) to GBX 110 ($1.36) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deliveroo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Deliveroo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Deliveroo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Deliveroo Stock Performance

DROOF opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. Deliveroo has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.39.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.