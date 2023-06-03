Analysts Set Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Price Target at $42.40

Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on FHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,036,979.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,579.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,235 shares of company stock worth $6,151,618 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes Stock Up 3.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.06. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.58%.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

See Also

