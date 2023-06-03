Analysts Set Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Price Target at $42.40

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2023

Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHIGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on FHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,036,979.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,579.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,235 shares of company stock worth $6,151,618 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 3.1 %

Federated Hermes stock opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.06. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.58%.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.