Analysts Set IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Target Price at $19.00

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on ISEE shares. Wedbush downgraded IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,455,245.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,539.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,245.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,539.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 18,782 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $564,774.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,335.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,273,871. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,033,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at $71,537,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,747 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,044,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,544 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 389.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,967,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,829 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.10.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.