Analysts Set Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Price Target at $10.25

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OUKPY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Metso Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Metso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Metso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. Metso Oyj has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $6.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th.

Metso Corp. manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

