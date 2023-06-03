Analysts Set Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Price Target at $10.25

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on OUKPY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Metso Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Metso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Metso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th.
Metso Oyj Trading Up 4.9 %
OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. Metso Oyj has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $6.02.
Metso Oyj Increases Dividend
About Metso Oyj
Metso Corp. manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metso Oyj (OUKPY)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Metso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.