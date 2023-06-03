Analysts Set Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Price Target at $17.67

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2023

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDGet Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of MD stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $23.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $243,805.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $437,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,458.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $243,805.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter valued at $376,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 149,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 820,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after buying an additional 15,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD)

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.