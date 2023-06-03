Analysts Set Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Price Target at $17.67

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of MD stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $23.95.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

In other news, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $243,805.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $437,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,458.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $243,805.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter valued at $376,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 149,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 820,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after buying an additional 15,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.