Analysts Set Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target at C$75.98

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$75.68.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCI.B shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$59.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.52. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$50.53 and a 12-month high of C$67.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$64.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.55.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

