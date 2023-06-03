Angi Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Angi in a report released on Monday, May 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Angi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Angi’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $392.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Angi Price Performance

ANGI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Angi in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Angi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Angi has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Angi by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,517,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,927,000 after buying an additional 161,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Angi by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,428,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after buying an additional 556,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Angi by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,356,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 960,834 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its position in Angi by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 522,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Angi by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,616,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 339,939 shares during the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angi

(Get Rating)

Angi, Inc engages in the provision of a digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the following segments: Ads and Leads, Services, Roofing, and International. The Ads and Leads segment provides service professionals the capability to engage with potential customers, including quote and invoicing services, and provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals nationwide for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.