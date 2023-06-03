ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ANIP. Guggenheim increased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

ANIP opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.75 million, a P/E ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

