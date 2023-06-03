ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

Shares of ANSS opened at $325.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.00 and a 200 day moving average of $282.41. ANSYS has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $333.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,292. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 927.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

