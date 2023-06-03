APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Position Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,955 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of APA worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of APA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 7.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in APA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in APA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

APA Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $33.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 3.54. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.