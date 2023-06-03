APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,446 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in APA were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in APA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of APA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 7.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of APA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

APA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

