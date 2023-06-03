Aren C. Leekong Buys 1,454 Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Stock

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBDGet Rating) CEO Aren C. Leekong purchased 1,454 shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $19,847.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,122.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.64. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.02 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 43.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CGBD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 554,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 42.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 263,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 78,206 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 19.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

