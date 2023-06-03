Aren C. Leekong Buys 1,454 Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Stock

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) CEO Aren C. Leekong purchased 1,454 shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $19,847.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,122.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.64. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.02 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 43.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.01%.

Several analysts have commented on CGBD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 554,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 42.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 263,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 78,206 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 19.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

Featured Articles

