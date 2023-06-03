Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,527 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Arrow Electronics worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $128.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $134.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.92.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,299.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,299.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,542 shares of company stock worth $4,260,242. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

