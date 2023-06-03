Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 181,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 313.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 317,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after buying an additional 64,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $36.05 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. The business had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.08.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $265,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

