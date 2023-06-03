Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 128.46%. The company had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Asana updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.12)-$(0.11) EPS and its FY24 guidance to $(0.55)-$(0.50) EPS.

Asana Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:ASAN opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51.

Get Asana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $27,556.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $27,556.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,256.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,346 shares of company stock valued at $538,214. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 765.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.