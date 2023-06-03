Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 103.05% from the company’s previous close.
Ascent Industries Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACNT opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ascent Industries has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.
Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ascent Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $81.56 million during the quarter.
About Ascent Industries
Ascent Industries Co engages in the production of stainless steel pipes, stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).
