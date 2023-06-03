Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 103.05% from the company’s previous close.

Ascent Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACNT opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ascent Industries has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ascent Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $81.56 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ascent Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,157,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascent Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $804,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascent Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ascent Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ascent Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Industries Co engages in the production of stainless steel pipes, stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

