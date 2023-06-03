ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target Cut to GBX 550

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 610 ($7.54) to GBX 550 ($6.80) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 500 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.56) in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 680 ($8.40) to GBX 550 ($6.80) in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 950 ($11.74) to GBX 725 ($8.96) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of ASOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $806.67.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Trading Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $4.38 on Thursday. ASOS has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $20.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.