Assetmark Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

BATS:ICF opened at $54.26 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

