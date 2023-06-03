Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

In other news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dycom Industries Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $106.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.51. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.33 and a 12-month high of $122.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DY. StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Dycom Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.