Assetmark Inc. Grows Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 151.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 328,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 115,363 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

TECK opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.07. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $49.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Teck Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.