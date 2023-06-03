Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 129.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Flywire were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,178,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,639 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,139,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after purchasing an additional 295,857 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Flywire by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,813,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,378,000 after purchasing an additional 57,707 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Flywire by 1,185.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $360,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774,155.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $360,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,155.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $339,814.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174,108 shares in the company, valued at $34,824,043.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,281,926 shares of company stock valued at $127,182,440. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flywire Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on FLYW. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens increased their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

FLYW stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $32.01.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.