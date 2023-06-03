Assetmark Inc. Invests $124,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $65.02 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $69.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.