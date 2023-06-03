Assetmark Inc. Trims Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,701 shares of company stock valued at $481,727. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 4.4 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $292.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.82. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $309.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

