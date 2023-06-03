ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.11% of ATI worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the third quarter worth about $200,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of ATI by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 218.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after buying an additional 394,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 43,756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATI opened at $38.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $43.32.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

