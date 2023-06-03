Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $180.79, but opened at $174.17. Atlassian shares last traded at $173.94, with a volume of 317,551 shares.

Specifically, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,162 shares in the company, valued at $16,141,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at $30,427,161.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,726 shares of company stock worth $49,716,194 over the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.74.

Atlassian Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Atlassian by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,987,000 after acquiring an additional 477,234 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Atlassian by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after buying an additional 2,199,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after buying an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,780,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,499,000 after buying an additional 280,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.