Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,374 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,654,000 after buying an additional 171,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,250,000 after purchasing an additional 260,805 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,884,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,744,000 after buying an additional 50,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,044,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,176,000 after buying an additional 156,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $151.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.86 and its 200 day moving average is $122.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.44.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

