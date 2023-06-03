Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ATDRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $591.00.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

