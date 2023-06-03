Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Position Raised by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $166.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.33 and a 200-day moving average of $179.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.25.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

