Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Avient worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avient by 139.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 53,441 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 53.3% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 18.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 48,679 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 63.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at about $536,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Avient Stock Up 7.3 %

Avient stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $52.37.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Avient had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

