Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,907 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $137.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.04 and a 200 day moving average of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $141.96.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.27.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

