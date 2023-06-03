Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,383 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 103,292 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 198,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 105,767 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $40.63 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

