Aviva PLC Sells 31,320 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,320 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Marten Transport worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,037,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,431,000 after buying an additional 41,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,144,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,416,000 after buying an additional 85,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,370,000 after buying an additional 231,754 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,109,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after buying an additional 108,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 872,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marten Transport Stock Performance

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $106,897.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,920.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $22.03 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Articles

