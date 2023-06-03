B. Riley Weighs in on Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $166.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.02 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 33.62%.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 3.3 %

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of METC stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $346.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $32,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,713.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 523.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 532.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.