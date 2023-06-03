Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $128.39 and last traded at $128.15. Approximately 502,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,472,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIDU has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Baidu Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

Baidu announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Baidu by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 296,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,637,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Baidu by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Stories

