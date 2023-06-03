Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. Ballantyne Strong has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballantyne Strong

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Ballantyne Strong worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

