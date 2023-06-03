Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 3,161 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.21% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNQI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 587.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,815,000 after buying an additional 234,613 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 427,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,009,000 after purchasing an additional 66,366 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 42,011 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1,177.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 332.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $151.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $105.61 and a one year high of $151.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.17.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

