Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 347 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $173.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.90. The company has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,986 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

