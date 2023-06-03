Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Robbins Farley raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of PNQI stock opened at $151.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.17. The company has a market capitalization of $568.17 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $105.61 and a 12 month high of $151.53.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.