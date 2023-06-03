Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,057 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 677.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,284 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 63,855 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 671.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,020 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,905,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Down 1.0 %

First Solar stock opened at $206.74 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.77 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,246 shares of company stock valued at $6,254,230 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.92.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.