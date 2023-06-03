Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $56.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

