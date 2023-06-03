Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.69.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKC. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

