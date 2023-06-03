Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 1,709 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 307,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 67,483 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in PPL by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 125,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 46,550 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PPL by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,038,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,221,000 after purchasing an additional 566,257 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of PPL by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

