Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 678 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.99.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Further Reading

