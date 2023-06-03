Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys New Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 300,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,204,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 677,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,692,000 after buying an additional 16,666 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after buying an additional 24,899 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

DVY opened at $111.57 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $131.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.96. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.