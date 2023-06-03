Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,332 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 4.7 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Barclays lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

