Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $184,773,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,391,000 after acquiring an additional 730,931 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $53,992,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61,196.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 617,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,282,000 after acquiring an additional 616,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,819,000 after acquiring an additional 466,002 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $68.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $60.21 and a 12 month high of $115.72.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 82.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $3.2237 per share. This represents a $12.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.87%. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 60.50%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.