Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,366,650,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Insider Activity at Wheaton Precious Metals

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $197,085.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on WPM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.56.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $45.37 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,145.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,277.23.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.