Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.09 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.38.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total value of $2,274,780.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 49,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,876,124.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,386 shares of company stock worth $8,014,856. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $397.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $425.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.47 and its 200-day moving average is $342.38.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

