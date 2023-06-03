Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $763,000 Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 57,095 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,882,000 after acquiring an additional 51,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE PEG opened at $61.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $69.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 49.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

